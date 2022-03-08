New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan a few days ago announced his comeback on silver screens with Pathan. He is currently in Spain where he is shooting for the film. While there was already a buzz about SRK's comeback to the silver screen and social media, on Tuesday, SRK dropped another post and fans have just gone crazy over it.

The actor taking to his social account on the internet shared a new commercial for Dubai tourism. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai.”

See SRK's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The commercial opens with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose and he in his Pathaan hair is looking dapper as ever. As the ads move forward, he receives a call from daughter Suhana who tells him to look around and have fun in Dubai since he is at a tourist destination. He goes on to dance around the city, plays some beach volleyball. He even helps a bride to select his wedding outfit as he had done in his movie DDLJ.

The Dubai tourism commercial featuring SRK ends with Shah Rukh getting another call from daughter Suhana. Suhana asks him about his day and SRK said, "Thanks to you, had the best day of my life."

As soon as the actor dropped the video on his social media, fans did not waste their time and flooded the comment sections with reactions.

A fan reacted, “King will be always king.” Another wrote, “Dubai mein sikka chalta hai Shah Rukh Khan ke naam ka (Shah Rukh rules Dubai).” One more fan said, “Looking awesome sir .....sir agar hoo sake toh hume bhi bula lo (.” Many hailed him as “Pathan" as well in the comments section. "Pathan on fire,” read one of the comments.

This Dubai commercial is SRK's second post made after Aaryan Khan's controversy. Earlier, SRK had announced his upcoming film Pathaan's release date and had held a #ASKSRK session on Twitter. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham will release in January next year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh