Shah Rukh Khan Terms 'Pathaan' Co-Star Ashutosh Rana 'Antaryaami', Latter Calls Him 'Kind'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently initiated a quick #Ask SRK session on Twitter during which he heaped praise on his Pathaan co-star Ashutosh Rana. The Deepika Padukone and SRK-starrer film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

During an #AskSRK session, a Twitter user asked SRK to say something about Ashutosh Rana. To this, the Zero actor said, "He is a Gyaani and Antaryaami apart from being a very very fine actor (sic)." Overwhelmed by the response, Rana tweeted, "You said a lot. @iamsrk sir I appreciate your kindness (sic)."

The trailer of Pathaan was released on January 10, 2022, and received a positive response from fans as well as critics. The trailer starts with actress Dimple Kapadia's voiceover as she explains a terror group’s mission against India, which is being headed by actor John Abraham. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, who breaks his vanvasa to save the nation, makes a power-packed entry as he is all set to fight Abraham.

In the trailer, SRK says, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega.” It also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch. Announcing it on Twitter, SRK tweeted, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

The movie's first song 'Besharam Rang' was released on December 12 and it let loose a can of worms for the makers. Deepika's orange bikini in the song sparked a row on social media. A segment of the population was offended by it because they believed the colour to be sacred in Hinduism.