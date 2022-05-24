New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rules the millions of hearts with his amazing acting, dapper looks and charm. Recently, the actor was in Delhi today for an event and the King of Bollywood created the magic once again with his signature pose while entering the event. The people present at the event were screaming and cheering as Shah Rukh Khan entered the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi for the LG OLED TV launch. He looked dashing in the classic black formal suit with a white shirt. The actor completed his look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a black tie.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the event:

The King is here! 😍❤️



Bollywood superstar @iamsrk at an event in Delhi#ShahRukhKhan #Delhi



📸: Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/bKx7q65hNq — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 24, 2022

#InPics | @iamsrk looks charming as he suits up in black for an event in Delhi #ShahRukhKhan #Delhi



📸: Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/VCkxUdW3eP — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 24, 2022

Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh has a bunch of projects lined up. The actor will star in Pathaan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which will release in 2023. Shah Rukh posted a picture on Instagram in which he looks dashing in six-pack abs and a bun. He sported the long hair for this movie, and many photos from the sets of Pathaan took the internet by storm.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh has recently announced another movie Dunki, which will be directed by the ace director Rajkumar Hirani. The movie will also star Taapsee Pannu, and it will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Some behind the scene pictures from the set of Dunki went viral on social media. Moreover, the actor is also in talks for the film Lion, which will be directed by Atlee.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav