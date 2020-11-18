New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan spotted outside at Yash Raj Studios are doing rounds on the internet and there are several reports that are suggesting that the actor has finally started working on his upcoming film Pathan. According to the previous report, it was suggested that the actor would begin the shoot from November 18 under the direction of Sidharth Anand.

Amid all the speculations, some of the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by storm and social media is in delight after seeing him return to shoot after over two years.

The fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing the photos and has left everyone excited as another King Khan movie is going to roll out soon. One of the Fanclub shared the actor's photo with the caption that reads, "SHAH RUKH KHAN spotted in YRF studios. He will start the shoot of Pathan from today. Biggest megastar is all set."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood❤ (@bollywoodarab.fc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juber King , 🔵 (@srkian_juber_king)

The film Pathan is being helmed by Sidharth Anand. The film also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Media reports suggest that Deepika and John are expected to join the shoot at a later date. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma