Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' To Return For A Sequel: Report

SHAH RUKH KHAN-starrer 'Pathaan' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Moreover, the superstar has already wrapped up shooting for Pathaan, along with the star cast. Now, as per the latest buzz, there will be the second instalment of Pathaan and the makers have already started working on the film.

According to a report by Times Of India, there will be a sequel to Pathaan and the makers are planning to the movie into an action franchise. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Etimes.

Shah Rukh Khan will sport six-packed abs and long hair for Pathaan. He has been posting many pictures from the Pathaan photoshoot on social media. Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Tiger Shroff commented, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then i saw this. Legend."

Sharing the motion poster of Pathaan, Shah Rukh wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawaan as well. He has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film and thanked director Atlee, Nayantara, Vijay Sethupati, and Vijay for their hospitality. He tweeted, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Apart from Jawaan and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, which will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the star cast has already started shooting for the film.