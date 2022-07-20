Shah Rukh Khan Spotted In London Restaurant Amid Dunki Shoot, Pictures With Chefs Go Viral

After remaining absent for almost 4 years from the big screen, Bollywood's King aka Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall his fans with back-to-back films next year. The actor is all set to team up with ace director Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming film 'Dunki'. Earlier, a picture of SRK went viral where the actor was spotted in London while he was reportedly said to be shooting for the film. Now, some other clicks of the actor have surfaced online.

Another click that surfaced online shows SRK posing with chefs after enjoying a meal in London. The actor who is currently in London went for a delicious Italian meal at one of the renowned restaurants in London and later posed with the chefs.

In the picture, SRK can be seen wearing a casual white tee which he paired with a jacket. As usual, the actor looked dashing and was seen wearing shades, and his signature messy hair won millions of hearts.

The picture was shared by one of the chefs, who took to Instagram and dropped the pictures.

Sharing the picture, the chef wrote, “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho … to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, a couple of pictures were doing rounds on the internet which are said to be from the sets of Dunki. The actor was seen with a messy look while he waited for the shot. SRK opted for a plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture.

This is the first time when SRK and Rajkumar Hirani will be working together. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu. Also, there are rumours that the film will also have Vicky Kaushal in it.

Apart from Dunki, SRK will also be seen in Pathaan and Atlees Jawan.