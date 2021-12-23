New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan is back with a bang! Nearly two months after Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, King Khan was spotted at a shoot set in Mumbai on Wednesday. A picture of Shah Rukh Khan is doing round on the internet, where the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is seen entering a shoot set wearing a black T-shirt and glasses, with his hair tied up in a messy bun.

The picture of King Khan is shared by several fan pages and is trending big time on social media platforms. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post, as one wrote, "One random pic of #ShahRukhKhan from the sets and #Pathan smashes up into the trendlist!! Yuhi King nahi bolte!!" Another commented, "#Pathan king Khan #ShahRukhKhan is back. @iamsrk Happy moment for fans like me."

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

A week ago, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, also shared a sneak peek of her latest project. It was evident that both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have started working on their projects in full swing post-Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

On October 2, Aryan Khan, with several other people, was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. The star kid was in Judicial custody for almost three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Later on October 28, High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

While talking about Shah Rukh's work front then, the actor last appeared in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen