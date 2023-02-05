Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Apne Bete Pe Gaya Hoon' As Fan Compliments His Cuteness

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during a recent #AskSRK session, gave some back-to-back witty responses to his fans, some of which continued to trend on the microblogging site even a day later.

On Saturday, a fan had shared some photos from a photoshoot featuring the actor and asked, "How long ago was this? You look so cute." To this, Shah Rukh Khan had jokingly replied, stating "Can't tell...kya hai na har picture mein hi cute lagta hoon...Apne bete pe gaya hoon (Actually, I look cute in every picture. I take after my son)."

The Pathaan actor has three children - Aryan (25), AbRam (9), and Suhana (22), who is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. Aryan, on the other hand, completed his studies from the University of Southern California and has recently finished writing the script for a project being produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. He also announced via an Instagram post that he has launched a "lifestyle luxury collective" brand called D’Yavol.

SRK concluded his Q&A session on Saturday with a funny tweet. He wrote, " "Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love you all."

See SRK's tweets here:

Can’t tell…kya hai na Har picture mein hi cute lagta hoon….apne bete pe gaya hoon. https://t.co/UvGgmm5DNa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Now I should end #AskSRK otherwise all will feel I am workless!! Gotta look busy everyone. Thank u for your time and have a good weekend. I am going to watch #Pathaan oops I mean I am going for hard work. Love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Shah Rukha’s last release Pathaan was a major box-office success. According to a social media post by YRF, Pathaan has collected Rs 378.15 crore gross in the domestic market, and Rs 729 crore worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

When a user asked him to reveal the real collection of Pathaan, replying to him, SRK said, "5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs...2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (What is your accountant saying)??"

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Shah Rukh will next feature in Jawaan in director Atlee’s film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Both the films are scheduled to release next year.