Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Reuniting For 'India's Biggest Film' Under YRF Banner: Report

Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan need no introduction, their name is enough for people. Fans have been waiting for their Karan Arjun to come together for a film for ages and now their prayers have been answered as both, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together to work on what is termed as 'biggest film of Indian Cinema'.

Yes! you read that right. As per reports of PinkVilla, the superstars will star in Aditya Chopra's two-hero action films. This will be their first proper collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The report suggests that Aditya has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues. The film might go on floors by end of 2023 or by the first quarter of 2024.

According to the reports, " Both RK and Salman have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF - Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment."

Meanwhile, reportedly, the first narration of SalmanXShah Rukh film will be done at Yash Raj Studios with just 3 people - Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have worked together in Karan Arjun and have made several cameos and guest appearances in each other's film but this latest film will be their biggest.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming 'Pathaan' which is to be released in Jan next year and star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will see Salman Khan's cameo and on the other hand, Salman Khan's next Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif will see Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in it.