New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Eid 2022 presented their fans with 'special eidi'. The two actors made Eid 2022 extra special for fans by greeting fans outside their respective homes. Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on his famous balcony and greeted fans gathered outside his Mumbai house on the occasion of Eid. While Salman Khan greeted and wished fans from his famous Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. There are several videos and pictures of the two doing round on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan even clicked pictures with fans and took to his social media to post those. He captioned the pic, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Salman Khan also posted the pictures from his greeting today and wrote, "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On Eid 2022, SRK ditched the traditional ensemble for a casual look for the festival as he wore a blue T-shirt and a pair of denim pants for the occasion and completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a watch.

Fans go berserk as their favorite star #ShahRukhKhan steps out of his home #Mannat to greet them on #EidUlFitr



🚨You just can't afford to miss the end of the video🚨#EidMubarak #Eid2022 @iamsrk



🎥Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/hvI6xySWZx — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 3, 2022

On the other hand, Salman Khan opted for a traditional look and looked handsome in Blue Kurta-Pyjama. When Salman waved to his fans, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Bhai Jaan also ditched his world famous bracelet gifted by his mother to go with the look.

#EidMubarak to all the Sallu bhai fans...!



The megastar Salman Khan waves to his fans on #EidUlFitr from the balcony of Galaxy Apartment#Eid2022 @BeingSalmanKhan



📸Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/ltLMqSCnEN — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 3, 2022

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Eid every year meet and greet fans from their respective house However, for the past 2 years, this event was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Ashita Singh