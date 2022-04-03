New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, recently hosted Mohammed Al Turki, chairman of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, at his home Mannat. Several pictures from the meet surfaced online, where Shah Rukh can be seen posing with Al Turki.

Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia also shared a glimpse of the meeting. The pictures of Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar went on the internet.

Bader bin Farhan Alsaud shared pictures where he can be seen posing with all the actors. Sharing the post, Bader bin Farhan Alsaud wrote, "Delighted to have engaged in insightful conversations on the beautiful world of films, exploring cross-cultural collaborations with Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan,"

Take a look at the post here:

On the other hand, Al Turki shared a picture where he can be seen posing for a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. While SRK opted for a T-shirt and light blue denim, Al Turki was seen wearing an all-black outfit. Sharing the picture, Al Turki wrote, "Ramadan Greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk." he also geo-tagged the location as Mannat.

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh Khan's work front, the actor recently returned to India from Spain after completing the shooting for his upcoming film Pathaan. The movie will feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor also has multilingual Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in his pipeline.

On Akshay's work front, the actor was last seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. He also has Selfie, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

While Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He recently wrapped the shooting schedule for his upcoming Telugu debut Godfather, which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen