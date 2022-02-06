New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on Sunday, February 6. Her mortal remains were taken to 'PrabhuKunj' her Peddar Road residence and for the last journey before shifting it to the Shivaji Park for the funeral.

The Last rites of the legendary singer will start at 6:30 pm in the park and many celebs have been arriving at Shivaji Park to pay their last respects to the veteran singer.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar and Musician Shankar Mahadevan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan with daughter Ira also marked their attendance

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Also present at the funeral are actor Padmini Kolhapure and Lata Mangeshkar's elder sister Usha Mangeshkar, her sister Asha Bhosle.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor and her mother were also present in the attendance in the cremation ground. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gawariker, Madhur Bhandarkar and actor Ravi Kishan were seen paying last tribute to the legendary singer.

Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more were also seen reaching the late singer's residence to pay their last respects.

The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. The vehicle carrying her body was decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers.

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure.

She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Posted By: Ashita Singh