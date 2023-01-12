Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Who Was His 'First Girlfriend', His Response Melts Hearts Of Netizens | See Here

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Pathaan', which has left the fans excited. The superstar has been interacting with his fans on the internet these days and fans have asked him some interesting questions.

A netizen asked about Shah Rukh Khan's first girlfriend and the superstar revealed that his wife Gauri Khan was his first girlfriend.

My wife Gauri https://t.co/PyOqFUf7zz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 12, 2023

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were dating each other before the former entered the film industry. They got married in 1991 and have three children together.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki as well, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh told Deadline, "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.”

He also shed light on the recent OTT vs theatres debate and said that cinema is not shutting down anytime soon.

In an interview with Deadline, the Swades actor said, "Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

The Pathaan star will be seen in Jawan as well, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.