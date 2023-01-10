Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Ram Charan's Praise For Pathaan Trailer With An 'Oscar Request' | See Here

The trailer of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which was released on Tuesday, quickly rose to the top of the trends list.

RRR star Ram Charan, who is now in Los Angeles for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, found some time to watch the Pathaan trailer and gave a heartfelt shout-out to the cast, especially Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role.

"Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer," he tweeted.

Responding to Ram Charan's kind words, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Thank you so much my Mega Power Star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it.(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi). Love you."

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

SS Rajamouli-helmed RRR which is one of the 301 movies up for nomination, has submitted itself for consideration in numerous Oscar categories. On January 24, the Oscar nominees will be revealed.

Sharing the trailer of Pathaan, SRK wrote, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! (Pathaan will arrive for the guests and will bring fireworks with him). Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023," wrote SRK.

Meanwhile, RRR has received nominations for Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song at this year's Golden Globe Awards for its song Naatu Naatu.

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone come together to fight John Abraham's secret terrorist organisation. Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas on January 25.