  • News
  • Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Replies To Fan's Query Regarding 'Pathaan's Future; 'Not In Business Of Predictions'

Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan who asked him about the future of his upcoming film Pathaan. Here's what he said:

By Swati Singh
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 08:09 PM IST
Minute Read
Shah Rukh Khan Replies To Fan's Query Regarding 'Pathaan's Future; 'Not In Business Of Predictions'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Pathaan, initiated an AMA (Ask Me Anything), #AskSRK, session with his fans on his Twitter handle. The actor provided answers to several of the fans' questions, including one about the fate of his upcoming film, which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abrahan in the lead roles.

During an AMA session, a fan asked SRK about the predictions for the first day of Pathaan. He wrote, "What's your prediction for first day of Pathaan?" To this, the Chennai Express actor replied, "I am not in the business of predictions... I am in the business of entertaining you and to make you smile." Take a look:

Another Twitter user also asked SRK to give him some workout motivation. He replied, "Just start and continue for 7 days and u will get hooked….do it for yourself and you will keep going."

A user asked the King Khan to tell something about the RRR star Ram Charan. He responded sweetly and wrote, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids."

Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 23, 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.