Shah Rukh Khan Refuses To Promote ‘Pathaan’ On The Kapil Sharma Show And Bigg Boss 16 For THIS Reason: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the mega release of his highly anticipated action thriller film Pathaan, will reportedly not be promoting his movie on reality shows including Bigg Boss 16 and The Kapil Sharma Show.

The makers of Pathaan have already opted for a no media-interviews policy for their film. Exclusive videos of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were released earlier this week by Yash Raj Films, where the actors spoke about Pathaan and their bond with each other.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has refused to be a part of any reality show and has told the makers of Pathaan that he is not comfortable with promotional strategies, considering controversies that took place in his life. “Accepting SRK’s decision Deepika Padukone and John Abraham too refrained from promotional events. Unlike actors who visit reality shows in order to promote their film, the Pathaan team opted to stay away from this activity as well, and we now know the major reason,” a report in Bollywood Life reported.

The report further added, “The film has got its momentum and this time SRK who has been avoiding media attraction is going ahead with the film release without any conventional media promotion. Despite, the leading actors of the highly-anticipated film avoiding media interaction and interviews the film is already considered a blockbuster. The film is predicted to make a business of 30-35 crores on the opening day. As the film nears for its release date the excitement is increasing day by day.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has already sold over 1 lakh tickets in the national capital region. The advance booking for the film began on Thursday and has already garnered a big thumbs up from King Khan’s fans.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan will be releasing in cinemas on January 25, 2023. In India, the film will be releasing in three languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.