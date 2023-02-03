Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Paulo Coelho's ‘Legend’ Remark On Pathaan's Success, Says ‘You Are Always Too Kind My Friend’

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account on Thursday to react to author Paulo Coelho’s praise for Pathaan. The actor called him ‘too kind’ and asked him to meet up soon.

Taking to her Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you” Take a look:

King. Legend . Friend. But above all

GREAT ACTOR

( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

On Thursday, Paulo Coelho took to the microblogging platform to praise Shah Rukh Khan for his latest release, Pathaan. The author called the superstar a legend and wrote, “King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has earned Rs 667 crore gross worldwide in eight days, the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) said in a press release on Thursday.

Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in a leading role after a gap of four years, talked about Pathaan in a press meet on Monday. The actor spoke about how despite the film being a mega success, there were times the team had to call people and ask them to let the film release peacefully.

“We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film (Pathaan) so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the press meet of Pathaan.

The actor added, “There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people.”

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is running successfully in theaters.