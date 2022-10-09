Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor To Appear In Koffee With Karan 8? Karan Johar Reacts

KOFFEE WITH KARAN Season 7 was all about fun, drama, and glamour and the guest stars also spilled some beans about their life. Host Karan Johar recently announced that he will return with Koffee With Karan Season 8. This led to the audience guessing who will grace the Koffee couch next season. Karan also talked about the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor joining him in season 8.

Karan revealed that he is hoping that Shah Rukh Khan will come next season and will try to convince Ranbir Kapoor as well.

"I'm hoping that we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season because he's been such a huge part of the show. Every time he's appeared, he's been magical. So I'm hoping that but there are so many more people that I still would love to get on the show,” Karan was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

He added, "It was 12 episodes so we were restricted by calling not more than 26 people. Ranbir Kapoor, of course, teases me and says that he won't come on Koffee With Karan ever. I'll try and convince him for the next season."

Meanwhile, announcing Koffee With Karan 8, Karan said, "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, 'Koffee With Karan' (Season 8), I am happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, 'Showtime', which will lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets."

In season 7, Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor came as the guest stars.