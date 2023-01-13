Shah Rukh Khan Promotes 'Pathaan' At ILT20 Opening Ceremony; Actor Meets And Greets Fans

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan attended the International League T20 on Friday. SRK, who is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Pathaan, reached the Dubai International Stadium, pics and videos of which have been surfacing on social media.

SRK sported a black-coloured t-shirt which he teamed up with black pants. The actor styled his entire look with black sunglasses, while he accessorised his look with some bracelets and a watch. At the opening ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan also reiterated the iconic dialogue from his upcoming movie Pathaan.

A video surfaced online which saw him saying, "Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega." Watch it here:

Not only did SRK grace the event, other celebs who were in attendance included singer Jason Derulo, rapper Badshah and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was released on January 10, 2022. It starts with SRK saying, "Party pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaannawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur pathaake bhi layega." The trailer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham doing never-seen-before stunts, which is definitely a treat to watch. Announcing it on Twitter, SRK tweeted, "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

It is pertinent to note that the Pathaan trailer will be screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa on January 14, as cited by Yash Raj Films. According to the HT, the vice president of International Distribution, Nelson D'Souza said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"