Shah Rukh Khan Poses With His Stunt Double In 'Brahmastra' BTS Picture | See Here

SHAH RUKH KHAN impressed the audience with his stellar cameo in Brahmastra and stole the limelight. The actor played the role of Vanarastra in the film, who was an important addition to the storyline of Brahmastra. The audience was also impressed with the amazing action in the film and Shah Rukh's scene also had some amazing action sequences. The actor's stunt double Hasit Savani shared an unseen picture with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. He wrote, "A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra."

Mena Massoud, who is known for his portrayal of Aladdin in the Disney live action film, commented, "Dude! Amazing, congrats!" Another person commented "You did a Very Well job Brother. Truly appreciate and respect."

Shah Rukh Khan's character in Brahmastra also has a connection with his film Swades. His character's name in both films is 'Mohan Bhargav'. Deepika Padukone also had a cameo in the film. However, her role was not revealed in the film.

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie has collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the makers are expected to start working on Brahmastra 2 by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

"Ayan has more or less written the script for the entire Trilogy before he started shooting Part 1. Now he needs to fine-tune Part 2, make it more racy and perhaps accentuate the plot points which have been liked in the first part. Karan Johar (the producer of the Trilogy) and his co-producers Fox-Star are keen to kick off Part 2 sooner rather than later. Ayan wants to take a break before getting into Part 2. But it looks like he won’t be allowed any respite,” a source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.