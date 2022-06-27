Shah Rukh Khan Performs At Umang 2022 And Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It | Watch

It's been a while since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh was seen performing on stage and almost four years since his fans have seen him on the big screen. But, the actor seems to be on spree to fulfil the dreams of his fans as the DDLJ actor recently charmed the audience with his performance at the Umang 2022, Mumbai Police's annual cultural event.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans flooded the internet with the videos of his performance from the event in Mumbai. In the videos, widely shared on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan, can be seen dancing to many songs, including 'I Am The Best', which he surely is, from his movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

The King of Bollywood graced the event in a black suit and his trademark black sunglasses and as always, he set the stage on fire with his energetic performance.

His fans loved seeing the actor performing after a long time. A post from a fan club on Instagram, read, "Video: King Khan Performing at #Umang2022. Nothing can ever match the energy of King Khan performing". The fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "King is always best". Another user said, "Of course you are the best!!!!!". Many fans also shared their happiness on watching the actor perform after ages.

Meanwhile, the event 'Umang' is organised for the policemen and their family members every year. However, the event was not organised in the last two years because of the COVID pandemic. The event was held at BKC, Mumbai on June 26 and several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and Shehnaaz Gill also marked their attendance.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans after he completed 30 years in the Hindi Film industry on June 25. The fans asked him questions and the actor answered them during his live Instagram session.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has an interesting lineup of three movies including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor on Friday also unveiled the poster of his upcoming movie Pathaan. He will be sharing the screen with his Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone in the movie. The film also stars John Abraham and will hit theatres on January 25 next year.