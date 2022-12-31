Shah Rukh Khan Pens Condolence Message On PM Modi Mother's Demise, Says 'Prayers Are With You'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sent his 'heartfelt condolences' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Heeraben Modi died on Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister went to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to perform her last rites before returning to Delhi on Saturday.

Upon Heeraben Modi's death, many prominent figures from the Bollywood industry paid their respect to PM Narendra Modi's mother and also sent their support to the Prime Minister in these tough times.

Taking it to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family's prayers are with you, sir. May God bless her soul."

Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022

On Friday, Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhaskar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Kailash Kher, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, and Jackie Shroff also sent their condolence to the honorable Prime Minister for his loss.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Talking about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, the actor and politician have interacted a few times in the past year, where in 2019, PM Modi met several members of the Indian film industry on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

In September this year, Shah Rukh Khan also wished the Prime Minister on his 72nd birthday where he wrote, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy birthday @narendramodi."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's work front, the actor was last seen on the big screen four years back in Anand L. Rai's 'Zero' released in 2018 starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma too.

The megastar will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's action-thriller 'Pathaan' ready for its theatrical release on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan also has two more films in the pipeline, where he will be seen in Atlee's 'Jawaan' alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and also has 'Dunki' helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Tapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Satish Shah in prominent roles.