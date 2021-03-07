Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in his native place New Delhi paying his respects at his parents' grave. He makes sure to visit the place whenever he is in Delhi. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Even though Shah Rukh Khan's parents passed away quite early in his life, the star barely fails to remember them and mention them in his interview and stories. The actor recently visited his native place New Delhi and went to his parents' grave to pay his respects. Whenever the actor goes to Delhi he makes sure to visit the place at least once.

We came across some pictures which were circulated on social media where SRK is seen in black pants and white shirt standing with his head bent and in another picture he is seen bowing his forehead before the grave. The pictures were captioned as "When #shahrukhkhan is in Delhi he never misses to pay respects to his late parents."

Shah Rukh was very young when he lost both his parents. His father Taj Mohammed Khan succumbed to cancer when the actor was just 15 meanwhile his mother Lateef Fatima Khan passed away in 1990.

At a promotional event of Ranu Mukerji's 'Hichki' he told, "I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life."

He further added, "My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not work but a place to vent out my feelings."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Recently, he announced a film 'Darlings' as a producer with Alia Bhatt.

