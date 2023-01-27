Pathaan Box Office (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Eyes 70+ Crore On Day 2, Creates THIS Record

Pathaan Box Office: The spy thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to create havoc at the box office. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, collected a whopping Rs 57 crore on its opening day, and became the highest-grossing Hindi film released on a non-holiday ever.

According to reports, Pathaan is set to have a bigger Day 2. Cashing in big on the Republic Day 2023 holiday, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has reportedly collected over Rs 70 crore on Thursday. With this, Pathaan has hit the Rs 100 crore mark in India in just two days, collecting over Rs 125 crore in its first two days itself.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan minted Rs 106 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release. “‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL,” wrote the trade analyst in his tweet on Thursday.

With this, Pathaan surpassed the collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s War to become the highest grossing film in Hindi on Day 1 ever. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer brought in Rs 55 crore in Hindi language itself on its first day of release.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a leading role after a gap of over 4 years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ Spyverse.

YRF Spyverse will have films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan franchise, Salman Khan’s Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan’s War, which will also be turned into an spy-thriller franchise.

Salman Khan also featured in a special cameo appearance in Pathaan, where he starred in his ‘Tiger’ avatar and helped Pathaan fight the bad guys. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan too will be making an appearance in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’.

Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is slated to be released in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali 2023. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma.