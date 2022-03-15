Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make his OTT launch announcement | Twitter/@iamsrk

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shah Rukh Khan announced the launch of his OTT platform SRK+ on Tuesday. The 56-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, took to Twitter to make the announcement. ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein’, Shah Rukh Khan wrote. (Something is going to happen in the OTT world)

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Salman Khan also took to Twitter and called for party from his evergreen bud Shah Rukh Khan. "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+," Salman Khan wrote.

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

This is going to change the face of OTT: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Twitter and called it the biggest news of the year.

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

Earlier, Salman Khan had launched the hashtag 'Siway SRK', in September 2021. The promo, showing Shah Rukh Khan in the millennial-seasoned FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) mode, had stoked the conversations of Shah Rukh Khan’s OTT debut or related initiatives. The promo, however, ended with Disney+Hotstar signages. It remains unclear what the development on ‘Siway SRK’ front has been.

Shah Rukh Khan also co-owns visual effects, production and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment. The other co-owner of Red Chillies is his wife Gauri Khan. The company also has a 55% stake in the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders of Caribbean Premier League.

Previously on March 2, Shah Rukh Khan had announced the release schedule of his upcoming ilm, 'Pathaan'. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to go on floors on 25th January 2023.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' (2018), starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film did not do well on Box Office and was not critically acclaimed.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma