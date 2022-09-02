Shah Rukh Khan Or Ranveer Singh? Brahmastra’s New video Leaves Fans Confused | Watch

Shah Ruk Khan is all set to enthrall his fans by doing a cameo role in the year's much-anticipated film Brahmastra. Ranbir and Alia-starrer is a much-awaited film and will hit the big screens on September 9. Meanwhile, a new small clip from the film has been revealed by the makers of the movie that has been shared by Karan Johar. The video has left fans thinking that it might be either SRK or Ranveer Singh.

The 30-second clip depicted a mysterious actor transforming into his form in the movie. However, the face remained hidden, and fans were left confused. In the video, the actor can be seen having a well-built body along with long hair. As soon as the video went online, fans started to speculate whether it is Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While a fan wrote, “Yes this is SRK," another commented, “The KING SRK" However, some even added, “Why does he look like Ranveer Singh?????" A fan wrote, “I am going to pass out if it’s ranverrrrrrrrrrr!"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar confirmed the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Back in the month of June this year, it was reported that SRK will appear in a cameo role in the film.

“SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra, and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," a source cited by the Indian Express claimed.

The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Fans are eagerly waiting for September 9 to arrive in order to visit the big screens.