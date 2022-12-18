Shah Rukh Khan On His Relationship With Ram Charan: 'He Is Very Loving To My Kids':

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his big comeback to the films with 'Pathaan'. As the movie is just a month away from release, Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with fans on Twitter. The actor does a question and answers session 'Ask SRK' on Twitter and replies to his fans. One fan asked about his equation with Ram Charan and Shah Rukh revealed that the RRR star is an old friend.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids."

He is an old friend and very loving to my kids https://t.co/LlLU9lHM0T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor is basking in the success of his film 'RRR'. The movie has taken Indian cinema to heights and gained popularity worldwide. It has received 5 nominations in the Critics Choice Awards--Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

RRR also received nominations in the Golden Globes Award 2023 in two categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Jawan and Dunki as well apart from Pathaan.

Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan!



18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Recently at an event, Shah Rukh revealed some details about Dunki.

“In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling,” he told The Deadline.

He added, "It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

Meanwhile, Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.