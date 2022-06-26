Shah Rukh Khan On His Long Hair Look In 'Pathaan'; 'Deepika And I Started Looking The Same'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the film industry on Saturday and unveiled his first look from his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. The actor will return to create his magic on the big screen after four years. On Saturday, Shah Rukh went live on social media and started an interactive session called #AskSRK. Fans asked many questions related to his 30 years journey and about his upcoming films. Talking about his look from Pathaan, SRK said he loved his long hair in the film.

In the live session, Shah Rukh Khan said, "When it comes to my look in Pathaan, I love my long hair the most in the film." He jokingly added that his co-star Deepika Padukone and him started looking the same. "However, the only issue with the hairstyle is that in the film I and Deepika started looking the same. So, for the first time in my career, I had to discuss my hairstyle with my team", Shah Rukh added.

Talking about his experience of filming Pathaan, Shah Rukh said that he always wanted to do a film like Pathaan. He said, "When we started shooting for Pathaan, it was a lot of fun. It's an action film with wonderful co-actors like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana Ji, and lots of people in the film. It's the kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I always sort of thought of myself as someone who can do cool action stuff."

When a fan asked about the trailer launch of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said that he does not know when the trailer will drop. But it might release in November or December 2022, one or two months before the release date of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped his first look from the film Pathaan on Saturday. Sharing the look, he wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will star in Jawaan and Dunki.