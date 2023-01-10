Shah Rukh Khan Named World’s 4th Richest Actor, Leaves Behind Tom Cruise And Jackie Chan; Here’s Who Topped The List

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on the big screen soon with 'Pathaan. (Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is loved by millions across the globe. The actor, who has been absent from the big screen in a full-fledged role, will be making his big on screen comeback with the high-octane action thriller film, ‘Pathaan’. But Shah Rukh Khan fans have another big reason to celebrate as the actor has been named as the 4th richest actor in the world.

According to a list shared by a user on microblogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was named as World’s 4th richest actor in the world, leaving behind the likes of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Tom Cruise and action star Jackie Chan. Take a look at the top 8 richest actors in the world on the list:

1. Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

2. Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

3. Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

4. Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

5. Tom Cruise: $620 million

6. Jackie Chan: $520 million

7. George Clooney: $500 million

8. Robert De Niro: $500 million

Richest actors in the world:



🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

Social media users have been thrilled with the news and took to Twitter to pour in their reactions. One user tweeted, “It feels so great to see the Only Indian In this List @iamsrk . 🇮🇳 So Proud of You 👑.” Another wrote, “Representing India at Global Level!🔥🙌🏻 King for a reason!❤️”

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller film, ‘Pathaan’ will be released by the makers today. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has been directed by ‘War’ filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

‘Pathaan’ will be released in the theaters a day before Republic Day 2023, on January 25. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. ‘Pathaan’ will be the third film in Yash Raj Films’ spy-universe, which also includes Salman Khan’ ‘Tiger’ franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ films.