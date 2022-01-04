New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ayan Mukherji's magnum opus 'Brahmastra' has some massive cameos in it. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. Now, the film producer Karan Johar has revealed that the film will see massive cameos in face of Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

At the Producer’s Roundtable Conference, while speaking to Anupama Chopra, Karan said that he has realized that fulfilling the vision of the movie takes time and it has already been seven years that Brahmastra is in making.

“I've realized that it takes time when you make a film, you’ve got to give it time. You've learned the power of storyboarding; you've learned the power of also working with people who really care about your film. They didn't just sign your film because its money to them or it's a commitment. It's because they really believe in it. If you're doing something that large, you've got to have a crew that actually becomes organically embedded in that film's fabric,” he said.

“And that's what happened with Brahmastra. Like Nagarjuna, he came on board; Shah Rukh Khan has done a massive cameo for us. We thought it would be five days but he shot for 15 days. And without a question asked, he saw the vision of the sequence. It's like Mr. Bachchan; he came just about like that,” added Karan.

He further alleged and said ‘Brahmastra’ is not just a film and he would want everyone to watch it.

For the unversed, the film has already been delayed multiple times and it will release near Ganesh Chaturthi in September 2022. ‘Brahmastra’ is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and he revealed that it is part 1 of the Shiva trilogy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh