Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy Attend Smriti Irani's Daughter Shanelle's Wedding Reception; See Inside Pics

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani recently tied the knot with Arjun Bhalla, a Canadian legal professional. The newlyweds' wedding reception was held on February 17, that is today, and several B-town celebs including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, and more graced the grand event. The glimpses from the reception were shared by the Brahmastra actress on her official Instagram account.

Sharing the adorable clicks, Mouni wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead Love you di @smritiiraniofficial."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The first picture saw Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar posing alongside Smriti Irani, her daughter Shanelle and the latter's husband Arjun Bhalla. Mouni opted for a pastel green-coloured saree, while Suraj looked dapper in a blue suit. On the other hand, Shanelle looked pretty in a blue saree and Bhalla wore a supari suit. The Union Minister donned a red sild saree for the grand reception party.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was also among the guests at the wedding reception of Shanelle and Arjun, looked dapper in a black suit. The Pathaan star was seen having a conversation with Smriti Irani, as evident from the second pic shared by Mouni.

Popular Television producer Ekta Kapoor and her father-actor Jeetendra Kapooe also attending the reception. Ekta took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself, Jeetendra and Smriti Irani. Sharing the pics, she penned, "When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats @shanelleirani n Arjun on ur wedding ( no pic :) ! N proud parents @smritiiraniofficial n @iamzfi!( don’t miss my handsome nephew @zohrirani in this pic )."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

It is pertinent to note that Shanelle Irani is Smriti Irani's stepdaughter. She got married to Arjun Bhalls in the Nagaur district of Jodhpur at Khimsar Fort on Thursday. For the wedding, Shanelle opted for an all-red lehenda with heavy accessories, while Arjun exuded royal vibes in an ivory sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tane Singh Sodha (@tanesingh_khuri)

The couple got engaged back in 2021 glimpses of which were shared by Irani on her Instagram handle. Take a look: