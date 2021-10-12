New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got arrested by NCB after they raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last week, B-town celebs are extending support for the family. Recently, Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan also extended their support and shared a poem penned by Akhil Katyal on King Khan.

Akhil Katyal in his poem talked about SRK's diverse characters he played on the silver screen over the years. Saying Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai, he wrote, "Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai"

Taking to social media handle, Swara shared the poem and tagged SRK along with a heart emoticon, while Neeraj wrote the lyrics of Dil Se title song, "Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain, Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein, Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain, Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain, Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane, Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain, Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay” Love you @iamsrk! Dil se."

Here have a look at the tweets:









Soon after they dropped the tweet, Akhil's poem went viral on all social media platforms, and he received immense applaud from SRK's fans and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. She took the comment section and wrote, "Yassss …how beautifully n aptly put… ek Shahrukh mein poora Hindustan basta hai! @iamsrk.”

Currently, the 23-year-old star kid is in Arthur Road jail after his plea was rejected in court. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are having sleepless nights, and every now and then, they are calling to check on their elder son.

