New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amidst the Aryan Khan's ongoing drug case, everyone is curious to catch one glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and his family. And between all the chaos, daddy King Khan is avoiding media glare and trying his best to not to be papped in public.

After he went to meet Aryan Khan in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, the actor never made a public appearance until recently when he landed in Mumbai from Delhi via his private jet. Yes, SRK and his team arrived in Mumbai at Kalina airport through a private plane and to avoid being seen by paps present there, the megastar did something which surprised us.

Yes, Shah Rukh was stepping out of the airport knowing that there were photographers waiting for him. He hid behind an umbrella and sat in his car before going away. All this happened in front of security personnel who were spotted there. The whole incident was caught on camera and found its way to the internet. Take a look:

There's no doubt Shah Rukh Khan is keeping it low after his son Aryan Khan's controversy. There has been no official statement or reaction of the superstar on the whole case till now.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on October 3 in relation to a drug case after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise that was on its way from Mumbai to Goa. He was later released on bail on October 28 after spending nearly three weeks in custody.

