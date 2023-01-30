Shah Rukh Khan Makes FIRST Appearance Post Pathaan Release, Thanks Fans Outside Mannat With Folded Hands | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the mega success of his latest spy thriller film Pathaan, greeted fans waiting outside Mannat on Sunday. This marked the actor’s first public appearance post the release of Pathaan in theaters.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan took to the balcony of Mannat and waved at the sea of his fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The actor thanked the public for all their love with folded hands and waved at them with a huge smile on his face.

Several fans of Shah Rukh Khan took to their social media accounts to post pictures and videos of the actor’s appearance on Sunday. One user wrote, “The King 👑 #SRK greeted his fans outside #Mannat with his signature step ❣️ Look at the crowd 🔥 Lucky #SRKians ❣️ Main Khood #Bollywood Hoon❤️ #ShahRukhKhan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠”

Another fan tweet read, “#ShahRukhKhan came out yet again today to meet his fans. He is doing it more frequently. He desperately wants to meet his Fans but at the same time, he doesn't want to give attention to media. Love You Boss! @iamsrk.”

#ShahRukhKhan came out yet again today to meet his fans. He is doing it more frequently. He desperately wants to meet his Fans but at the same time, he doesn't want to give attention to media. Love You Boss! @iamsrkpic.twitter.com/PkIEwh97rG — Arijit (FAN Account) (@SRKsArijit) January 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan too took to his social media account to post a video of fans waiting outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar. The caption of the video read, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been directed by War fame director Siddharth Anand. The film marked King Khan’s return to the big screen in full fledged role after a gap of over 4 years.

Speaking about Pathaan’s mega success, film’s director Siddharth Anand said in a press statement, “It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further.”

“My personal ambition has been to make spectacle movies that entertain people and deliver the best community viewing experience. I have tried to do that through most of my films. With ‘War’ and now ‘Pathaan’, I’m feeling even more confident to push myself and my team, to try to create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage,” the statement further read.

Pathaan has reportedly crossed the Rs 500 crore mark (gross) worldwide within 5 days of its release and eyes a monstrous lifetime total.