New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood. Be it his style, his acting or even his charm, makes him what he is right now. And recently King Khan once again did what he's best at. Winning our heart.

Yes, we came across a latest look of the actor where he can be seen in long hair and beard. His new look is making people fall in love with him even more and fans are going gaga over SRK.

Shah Rukh recently did an commercial of a haircolour brand which released recently and became viral for the actor's oh-so-amazing hairstyle. In the video, he was seen flaunting a white striped shirt, black waistcoat, and trousies. His hair was in a ponytail.

The ad is a musical where SRK is on a mic and the next few shots launch into a song.

Take a look at the Instagram video featuring SRK's new look:

As soon as the video was dropped, fans could not help but drool over King Khan's look. One user wrote, “Damn the look oml,” another one commented saying, “Omg Damn! He looks so hot so cool so good.. Why @iamsrk you always killing me,”. Meanwhile, the third one said, “SRK I AM SCREAMING."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018's Anand L Rai's Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

He will make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is yet to be officially announced. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Last month, as Shah Rukh completed 29 years in Bollywood, he conducted a chat session with his fans on Twitter. When he was asked about the release of his next, he said, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.”

There is also speculation that Shah Rukh will star in a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. When a fan asked about the collaboration, the actor quipped, “Just going to call him and request him...he sleeps late!!”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal