Shah Rukh Khan Looks Uber Cool In Camouflage Jacket, Cap And Sunglasses At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, is a heartthrob for millions. Even though the actor was away from the silver screen, his fans never stopped loving him. Now, the actor is set to enthral his fans again with his back to back to back films, and one among them is Dunki. SRK recently returned from London after completing the London schedule for his upcoming film and was papped while coming outside Mumbai airport.

The actor was captured with his co-star Taapsee Pannu, and SRK's uber cool left the shutterbugs stunned. SRK and Taapsee Pannu were recently in London for shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film.

Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced online which won millions of hearts. SRK can be seen donning a causal white t-shirt paired with a camouflage jacket and blue pants. In order to make the look cooler, the actor added a cap and a pair of sunglasses. Exuding uber cool vibes, he walked towards his car.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few days back a bunch of pictures of the actor were leaked online from the sets of Dunki. The pictures featured Raj Kumar Hirani, SRK and Taapsee Pannu. For the unversed, the makers of the film still have to unveil the look of SRK from the movie. However, a new leaked picture gave a close look at him. The picture features SRK in an all-black outfit. He was seen paying attention to Hirani while the crew surrounded them.

Meanwhile, this is the first time when SRK will join hands with Rajkumar Hirani for a project. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 22, 2023.

Apart from Dunki, SRK will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Pathaan. The movie will feature John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead role.