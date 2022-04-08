New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, rules millions of hearts. The actor has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film 'zero', and now it seems that the actor will now have some back-to-back releases. Shah Rukh is said to be working with Atlee on his next film. And now, a new picture of the actor from Atlee's 'Lion' sets has surfaced online and has been creating a buzz.

In the leaked pictures, the face of King Khan is covered with a scarf, but his long locks are evident. As soon as the picture went online, it create a buzz among fans, and now fans are convinced that this is SRK’s look from Atlee’s film.

Take a look at the picture here:

A few days ago, SRK took to Twitter and wrote that he is discussing Vijay’s Beast with Atlee. Soon after the tweet went online, fans spammed the comment section with speculative messages that SRK has started the shoot for Atlee's film. One fan wrote, “So it is confirmed that SRK has begun the shoot of Atlee sir’s Lion.”

Shah Rukh had earlier tweeted, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for the beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

As per a report in Indian Express, Shah Rukh began shooting for Atlee’s film in September 2021.

“While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara joined a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will play the antagonist in the film, and he will join the cast later,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Just a few days ago, Nayanthara was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Nayanthara plays an essential role in the film. The movie reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently wrapped the Spain schedule for his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. The film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen