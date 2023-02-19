Shah Rukh Khan Looks Cool As Cucumber While Greeting Fans In His 'Dunki' Look | See Pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has come back to Pune and is currently working on the film Dunki. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu, and a rumoured cameo by Vicky Kaushal. Although very little is known about the film, SRK was seen taking pictures with fans outside his trailer on Saturday.

Several Instagram fan club accounts shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan sporting his signature look from the early 2000s, which includes short hair and a clean-shaven face. The famous actor appeared relaxed in a casual outfit and wearing sunglasses as he smiled for photos with fans.

Although it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh will be starring alongside Taapsee in the movie, there were rumours that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, a former Udaariyaan actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant, was also offered a role in the film. However, Priyanka stated that she has not been in touch with her team since leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house and is unaware of any such offers.

"I don't have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir's film because I have just come out and haven't got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

A few days later, Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumours about the same are baseless."

Dunki is scheduled to release in December. Shah Rukh was previously shooting for Atlee's Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara. He was last seen in the movie Pathaan, opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie rewrote box office history as it has crossed over Rs 612 crore gross at the domestic box office, and has grossed over Rs 981 crore worldwide in its first 24 days.