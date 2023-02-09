Shah Rukh Khan Learns Skin Care From Deepika Padukone, Feels 'Freshy Freshy' In Cute Video | Watch

Deepika Padukone recently Instagrammed an adorable video of herself and her co-star Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan experimenting with various products from her skincare line 82E before a special media event for Pathaan.

The video starts with Deepika introducing Shah Rukh to her followers. They were both in a bathroom, dressed in white T-shirts. Deepika had her hair styled in a neat bun, and Shah Rukh wore a bead necklace, a blue watch, and multiple bracelets.

Watch the video here:

Deepika initiated her morning skincare routine with her cleanser, followed by a toner, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Shah Rukh followed her example each step of the way. Deepika mentioned that Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana, would be particularly proud of him after seeing him follow a skincare routine at least once in his life. Shah Rukh stated that he felt "freshy freshy" after using her cleanser.

After completing the skincare steps, Shah Rukh jokingly said, "Aisa na ho Gauri kahe koi aur aagaya ghar ke andar (I hope Gauri still recognises me after this)." Deepika commented that his wife and children would be pleased to see him taking care of his skin. The video concluded with Shah Rukh teasing that now he would teach Deepika how to change clothes.

Fans of the duo were elated after viewing the super cute video. "My heart can't handle this," wrote one fan. "This is the cutest thing on the internet today," another remarked. "I swear this man is 57 years old," a third fan commented in awe of Shah Rukh's timeless appearance.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has made history at the box office, earning over Rs 850 crore. The film's team recently held a celebration to mark their success, where SRK, Deepika, and Siddharth shared their experiences of working on Pathaan.