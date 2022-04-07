New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan posted a hilarious appreciation post for all-rounder Pat Cummins after he propelled KKR's cruise towards victory against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. An excited Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Wednesday to hail his boys and his words have gone viral on the internet.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow again!!!@kkriders boys!! I want to dance like Andre & hug u as the whole team did. Wow well-done @KKRiders and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Chasing a total of 161, KKR were off to a slow start, and Pat Cummins smashed 56 runs off just 15 balls and made history. He achieved the feat of smashing the fastest fifty in the history of IPL. Chasing 162, KKR had a pathetic start as they lost an early wicket of opener Ajinkya Rahane in the fifth over. He got caught by Daniel Sams on Tymal Mills' delivery, with only 16 runs on the board.

Earlier, Cummins said he was more surprised than anyone else on his record. “I probably think I’m most surprised by that innings. I’m glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn’t trying to overthink it,” Cummins said at the post-match press presentation ceremony.

The Australian added, “Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary. The hard thing after a big auction is that there are a lot of changes from last year. It’s a good mix of talent out there and quite relaxed with the boys.”

Shah Rukh Khan had also posted a video for KKR and cheered them, he wrote, "Superheroes ki tarah kheltey toh dekha hai, ab superheroes avtaar bhi dekho! Assembly of #GalaxyOfKnights #KKRHaiTaiyaar @kkriders."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, SRK recently grabbed headlines for his Disney+Hotstar ad campaign and Pathan shoot look. He was busy shooting in Spain with Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Ashita Singh