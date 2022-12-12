Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Thalaiva Rajinikath On His 72nd Birthday; Calls Him 'Swagiest Star Of Stars'

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Monday, that is, today. Meanwhile, celebs have been pouring in wishes for the Thalaiva actor, as evident from their social media handles.

Now, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan has also taken to his Twitter handle and wished the 'coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars' Rajinikath a 'Happy Birthday'. "To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you , @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday, the Pathaan star wrote on Twitter.

To the coolest., swaggiest, humblest star of stars forever and ever….love you @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you the healthiest & happiest Birthday. pic.twitter.com/8ieFmqcT1d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

While Rajinikanth is touted as one the most successful actors in the Tollywood industry, Shah Rukh Khan is also among the highest-paid actors in the B-town industry. The duo are considered as the backbone of the respective industries.

It is pertinent to note that earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and more actors also wished the superstar on his special day.

In order to mark Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12, makers shared the first look at his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Jailer. Sun Pictures headed to its Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of Muthuvel Pandian from the film on Thalaiva’s special day.

Sun Pictures tweeted, "Muthuvel Pandian has arrived! Happy Birthday Superstar Rajinikanth." Take a look at it:

On the professional front, Rajinikath is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Jailer. The film, which was officially announced in February 2022, will be released on April 14, 2023.