New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The two most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are all set to work together almost after a long gap of 7 years. Yes! you read that right. As per media reports doing on rounds, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will appear together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the directorial venture of Karan Johar starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. However, if the reports are believed, SRK and Kajol are likely to make a special appearance in the movie.

As per BollywoodLife.com, RK and Kajol will have a special appearance in the film and they will shoot for the same soon in Mumbai. While King Khan is currently busy with several of his projects, a source close to the development claimed he will manage a day to shoot for Karan Johar’s film. Although, it is not yet confirmed whether SRK-Kajol will appear for a special song or a special scene.

“Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film," reported the media portal citing its sources.

As per PinkVilla, "It is all in the very nascent stage. Karan is very thick with both Shah Rukh and Kajol. He just narrated the script to his best friends and has expressed his desire to work with them again. None of them has officially signed. The discussion is still on and if things work out then definitely the trio will hit the big screen."

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan last worked together in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale which was released in the year 2015. It also starred Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. Kajol and SRK have worked together in several films.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in February next year. The film also features Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh