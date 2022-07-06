Shah Rukh Khan Is A 'Timeless Classic' In 'World Full Of Trends' | See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at his residence Mannat in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. He is arguably one of the most prolific and dynamic actors in the Hindi film industry portraying roles in different genres throughout his 30-year-long career in the B-town and his fan following across the globe is proof of that. Now, after being on a hiatus for the past four years, the 56-year-old King of Bollywood is returning to charm the audience with three of his films hitting the box in the next couple of years.

Shah Rukh Khan also never fails to treat his fans through his social media posts and activities which include his AskSRK sessions. Now in a treat for his fans, a 'classic' picture of the Badshah of Bollywood has been shared on social media, giving a glimpse of the ever-handsome actor, who is gearing up for his roaring comeback after 4 years.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to share a 'timeless' black and white picture of the actor. In the picture, SRK is seen looking straight at the camera with a cheeky smile, seated and leaning forward towards the camera. Captioning the picture, Pooja wrote, "In a world full of Trends... A Timeless Classic!"

Appearing to be straight out of a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, Shah Rukh wore a full-sleeve tee and cargo pants, oozing oh-so-handsome vibes from the picture.

As soon as the picture was shared on social media, fans went crazy and rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement. Meanwhile, many fans are speculating if this is Shah Rukh's new look. The answer to this can only be revealed by the superstar himself, who's all geared up for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan.'

During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh also shared that the team of 'Pathaan' might release its trailer in November or December. Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' among others.