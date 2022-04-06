New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Beast' is all set to light up the big screen. The actor is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming film, which will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. On April 03, 2022, the makers of the film released the trailer of the movie. While the trailer of the film has been receiving massive appreciation from people, it recently got a special mention by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah Rukh revealed that he was sitting with Atlee. He also said that they are big fans of actor Vijay.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for the beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!"

Take a look at Shah Rukh's tweet here:

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

With the tweet, Shah Rukh also shared Beast's trailer. The film Beast is a Tamil action thriller that is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. The film features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley.

Soon after Shah Rukh's tweet, fans spammed the comments section of the post. A fan wrote"Thank you to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan sir for his tweet on #Beast trailer. Excellent gesture. He also admits he's a big fan of #ThalapathyVijay. Genuine appreciation for the brilliant trailer. Expecting #ThalapathyVijay and SRK in a film together."

Another commented, "#BeastMovie ab hogee (will be now) super duper aadhbut (amazing) smash hit. In short, the king has given a hint for #Lion. Can't wait for #Lion announcement."

"This combo SRK-ATLEE will smash records," said another person. "If it was dropped then why srk is sitting atlee..This tweet is indirectly saying film with Atlee is pretty much on," said a fan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan. The action-thriller drama will hit the theaters on January 25, 2023. Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and the film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen