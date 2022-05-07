New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: King Khan of the Bollywood industry rules millions of hearts nationally and internationally. The actor is everyone's favorite and always leaves his charm on people. We have seen SRK in several roles, and now, the actor became a humble host to all the foreign diplomats who visited his residence in Mumbai, Mannat. Soon after the meet, the pictures from the evening are doing rounds on the internet.

The consul generals of France, Canada, and Quebec, among others, came as an invitee to Shah Rukh's residency. Several diplomats took to social media and shared their experiences. Canada’s consul general in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude towards Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for a great evening. She also said that now she understands the charm that the actor possesses.

The tweet read, “I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canadian Film Industry.”

See here:

I understand the charm ✨that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the🌏.



Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome.🙏😊

I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the 🇨🇦 Film Industry. pic.twitter.com/gVNNrb2lB1 — Diedrah Kelly (@DiedrahKelly) May 6, 2022

On the other hand, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the consul general of France in Mumbai, wrote, “Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d’Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan.”

See here:

Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest 🇫🇷 award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the 🇮🇳Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/RZe0oUI7wp — Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet) May 5, 2022

A picture with SRK was also shared by the Québec Government Office in Mumbai. Sharing the photo of the consul and SRK, the body wrote, “A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra-modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation! #film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec.”

See here:

Une belle soirée avec @iamsrk chez lui en compagnie de quelques représentants du corps consulaire de Mumbai. La superstar de Bollywood a discuté le #cinéma québécois et ses #studios ultra modernes. Merci beaucoup Shah Rukh Khan de cette invitation!#film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec pic.twitter.com/ITafPpyaP7 — Québec in India (@Quebec_India) May 6, 2022

Similarly, several other foreign diplomats shared pictures with SRK and thanked him for hosting a beautiful evening. Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan's work front, the actor will be next seen in his much-anticipated film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen