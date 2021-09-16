In Disney Plus Hostar's latest ad, Shah Rukh Khan has several ideas for his OTT debut but it gets rejected. As Shah Rukh Khan is eager to join the OTT bandwagon, Salman Khan urges fans to welcome him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shah Rukh Khan is in much dilemma on whether should also join the OTT bandwagon others. After he recently appeared in an ad which showed his FOMO. Like his contemporaries Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgan, Shah Rukh Khan has also been pondering over the Over The Top platform.

King Khan is back in his balcony waving to his fans when his manager informs him that his ideas have been rejected as his contemporary Ajay Devgan has already announced for one on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Horror comedy?” asks SRK. But the manager responds that Saif has already taken that idea. When asked about his action-thriller idea, the manager says that IPL is on. Khan then asks about college romances to which the manager sighs and said, "’90s are over". A frustrated SRK asks, "Then what do I do? Dance?" The manager tells that they are not looking for a reality show.

After witnessing the #Siway SRK campaign on social media, Salman Khan shared the ad on his official social media handle and wrote, "Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka?"

Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai. #SiwaySRK https://t.co/2Twqrlu68O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2021

Responding to him, SRK shared his reply and wrote, ""Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai."

Prior to that ad, SRK featured in a similar ad in which, star manages to pull such a huge crowd outside their house. But his manager tells him that he is not sure about the superstar’s future because barring him, the biggest stars have now shifted to OTT except him. SRK captioned the post, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston… #SiwaySRK.”

The whole OTT shenanigan has reached another level as the big names of Bollywood seemed inclined towards the platform shah Rukh Khan any time now can announce for his OTT debut likely with Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh