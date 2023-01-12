Shah Rukh Khan Has THIS Witty Response To Fan Asking How Much He Charged For 'Pathaan' | See Here

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his big comeback with 'Pathaan' and has made the audience excited after the release of its trailer. The actor has been interacting with fans on the internet these days and his witty response has once again won the internet.

In the 'Ask SRK' session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about how much fees he has charged for Pathaan.

To this Shah Rukh replied, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..??? (Why, do you want to sign me for your next film)."

Meanwhile, one fan asked Shah Rukh what was the best part about shooting Pathaan. To this, he replied, "There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had the most fun with them. #Pathaan."

Later, a fan asked the superstar to make a reel on the hookup step of Pathaan. Shah Rukh replied, "Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!! (It was very difficult for me to do it) Deepika helped me a lot ha ha."

A fan also asked Shah Rukh about the most physically challenging action sequence from Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "Yeah there were many for all the actors but the team got us always to warm up, train and then do it with all safety measures. #Pathaan."

Shah Rukh also revealed that his youngest son AbRam liked the jet sequence art the most in the Pathaan trailer.

According to a report by Times Of India, there will be a sequel to Pathaan and the makers are planning to the movie into an action franchise. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role and the movie will release on January 25, 2023.