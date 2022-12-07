Shah Rukh Khan Has THIS Epic Reply On Aryan Khan’s ‘Looking Forward To Surprise Visits On The Sets From You’ Remark

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will soon be making his Bollywood debut as a director. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Tuesday announced that he will be making his debut into Bollywood films as a director soon. While the superstar showered his love and blessings on his son, Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiness was unmissable in his replies.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aryan Khan posted a picture of a script placed on a desk. The script had ‘For Aryan Khan’ written over it. Alongside the image, Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Soon after, parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri took to the comments section of their son’s post to react to the news. Gauri Khan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch.” Shah Rukh Khan, while wishing his soon the best of luck wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

The father-son duo kept the conversation going in the comments section. Aryan Khan replied to Shah Rukh Khan's comment and wrote, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set."

Shah Rukh Khan didn’t miss a chance to show his witty side and wrote, "then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings."

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan while appearing on American TV show host David Letterman’s talk show spoke about his son Aryan Khan’s ambitions and career goals. The actor clearly stated how Aryan does not aspire to be an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut as an actor. The superstar’s daughter will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. The movie also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda amongst others and is expected to release in 2023. ‘The Archies’ will have a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar will soon be seen in his high-octane action thriller film ‘Pathaan’. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will be released on January 25, 2023.