New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and his family is on cloud nine after Aryan Khan was granted bail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. His lawyer, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, said that Shah Rukh Khan greeted the news with "tears of joy" and added that the actor gave up all his professional activities for his son.

"He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there, and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him," NDTV quoted Mukul Rohatgi saying.

Well, this news has come five days before superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, November 2.

Earlier, Aryan Khan's bail was rejected twice, due to which he had to spend 24 days in jail. Reacting to this, Rohatgi said, "Unfortunately, they had lost in the lower court. So it came to the High Court and one month has gone by. And the parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case".

He further added, "He had given up all his professional activities and was very much available at all times. He was in fact making notes to help his legal team."

Soon after the news broke out, Suhana Khan was first to send love to his elder brother Aryan via Instagram post. She dropped several childhood pics of the 23-year-old star kid and wrote, " I love you"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. By today evening or tomorrow morning, the trio will be released from the jail after the High Court's written order.

