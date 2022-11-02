Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To 'Chhaiyya Chhaiya' Celebrating 57th B'Day With Fans At SRK Day Event | Watch

'King' of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday! On his special day, fans and other celebs poured birthday wishes and many star celebrated his special day with lots of enthusiasm. Taking to social media, SRK thanked all his fans with a shot of himself and fans outside Mannat in the background and wrote, It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

Following his birthday, the 'DDLJ' star celebrated his special day by attending the SRK Day event in Mumbai, treating thousands of fans on his birthday.

Indeed! It is a special day for SRK but King Khan ensured that he makes it even more special for his fans. As he attended the event, the 'Swades' star grooved to his iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', interacted and cut a cake with his fans at the special event held at St. Andrews College.

Social media was abuzz with videos and pictures of the start celebrating his special birthday amid fans. Glimpses from the event where captured and posted online. In one of the videos, was seen dancing on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the crowd can be heard hooting and cheering while singing the song.

In another video, King Khan could be seen cutting his birthday cake surrounded by his fandom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

On the occasion of his birthday, SRK treated his fans as he unveiled the official teaser of his following action thriller film 'Pathaan' which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience.

'Pathaan' is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.